After a rough campaign in charge of Barcelona last season, Xavi Hernandez decided that he would head off on a sabbatical year following 2.5 years of intense action for the former midfielder. With that sabbatical coming to an end, and Xavi’s name is moving back on the radar for big European sides.

Reportedly AS Roma and Manchester United both spoke to Xavi early on in the season, as they began to look for potential successors to Daniele de Rossi and Erik ten Hag respectively. However both were told that Xavi would be completing at least a year away from the game, following stressful end to his tenure.

In theory though, Xavi is now open to work again. With Xabi Alonso on his way to Real Madrid by all accounts, it seems that Leverkusen have begun the hunt for his successor. Ex-United manager ten Hag and Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil have been linked to the job, with the latter to leave Anoeta at the end of the season.

As per Kicker (via Diario AS), Leverkusen are interested in Xavi. He is appreciated for his style of play, international experience and command of English. They have been in contact with the Catalan manager, and have not received a negative response from his camp.

It would be fascinating to see Xavi in action away from Barcelona. As a player and a coach in Barcelona, Xavi’s only experience of either in his career was at Al-Sadd in Saudi Arabia. While it may help Xavi to be away from the spotlight and the tensions with the local media, he will be without the knowledge of any club he joins in the same way he did at Barcelona. Xavi struggled in his second full season, but did secure a Liga title and a Spanish Supercup in his second year.