Brazil to move forward with Carlo Ancelotti deal after shift

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti may yet become the Brazil manager, despite reports of a breakdown in negotiations. The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) appear to have relented on their stance over the deal.

Los Blancos appear set to move on from Ancelotti this summer, with Xabi Alonso the hot favourite to take over from the Italian. It was presumed by many that Ancelotti would take over the Brazil job, but on Tuesday night there were reports that negotiations had broken down, and a deal was off, with a series of different versions as to why posited by all three parties.

What has changed in the Carlo Ancelotti equation?

According to Diario AS, Brazil are still set on having Ancelotti lead them into the 2026 World Cup. They say that sources close to the situation were convinced the deal was off, but that there is still hope it can be done. Ancelotti cannot sign a deal with Brazil as he still has a contract with Real Madrid. Once all chances of winning La Liga are gone though, his exit will be resolved, and Ancelotti will be willing to commit to Brazil.

🚨🚨 EXCLUSIVA @EduAguirre7 🚨🚨 💣🇧🇷 "BRASIL ESPERARÁ A ANCELOTTI". ‼️ "Para Carlo lo primero es el Madrid… PERO SE REACTIVA LA OPCIÓN". pic.twitter.com/ZckG1bu5PR — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 30, 2025

This has been backed up by El Chiringuito, who say that Brazil are now willing to wait until the end of the season to sign up Ancelotti. The Italian has made it clear that his priority is Real Madrid, but if indeed they are decided to move on from him, as appears clear, then he is keen on the Brazil job.

Who will be in charge of Real Madrid for the Club World Cup?

The question is if Ancelotti does leave after the end of the La Liga season, who will lead them into the Club World Cup in the USA 24 days later. Director of Football Santiago Solari appears best-placed to take over on an interim basis if Real Madrid do allow Ancelotti to leave. Alonso is not keen on taking over the team with so little time to work before competitive games.