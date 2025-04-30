Barcelona and Real Madrid competing to sign Bundesliga star this summer

Neither Barcelona nor Real Madrid are going into the summer in the best shape financially, which is why bargains could be sought. And one player that falls into this category is attracting interest from both clubs.

Jonathan Tah sees his Bayer Leverkusen contract expire at the end of the season, and he has no plans to sign a renewal. As such, he will be available as a free agent from the 1st of July, and because of this, there are many clubs that are keeping tabs on his situation ahead of a possible approach.

At this stage, there are three clubs that are leading the race to sign Tah, and according to Diario AS, two of them are Barcelona and Real Madrid – with the other being Leverkusen’s Bundesliga rivals, Bayern Munich.

Barcelona have been interested in Tah for most of the season, but although they want to bring him to the club, their well-documented financial problems are currently making it difficult. And this is where Real Madrid can take advantage, especially as the 28-year-old’s current manager, Xabi Alonso, looks set to move to the Santiago Bernabeu himself to take over from Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid view Tah as a market opportunity, and Alonso has already signed off on a move being made. But for now, he is only a name on the list, with the likelihood being that William Saliba or Dean Huijsen is prioritised. In turn, this could give the edge to Bayern, who need centre-backs to replace Eric Dier, who is joining AS Monaco, and Kim Min-jae, who is expected to leave amid interest from Newcastle United.

It remains to be seen where Tah ends up, but for now, there are good chances for him to move to Spain, even if Barcelona and Real Madrid do not see it as straightforward that he can join their respective clubs.