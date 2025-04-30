Hansi Flick heaps praise on Barcelona star after masterclass against Inter

Barcelona will be disappointed to have drawn 3-3 with Inter in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie, but it could have been a lot worse considering that they were 2-0 down after 21 minutes at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Goals from Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres and Yann Sommer (OG) ensured that Barcelona only need to win at the San Siro next week to book their place in the Champions League final. As per Diario AS, head coach Hansi Flick gave his assessment of the 90 minutes, during which he admitted that his side did not have best opening to proceedings.

“I think we did not start well. We conceded two goals, but then we got back into the game. The second half was spectacular. There’s a second game left and we have to win. It’s a final, before the final. They have great experience and they have shown it. They played very well from set pieces. And they took advantage of this.”

Lamine Yamal produced an incredible performance in Montjuic, and in Flick’s eyes, he was the key to Barcelona’s comeback against Inter.

“He has shown up. He opened the way for us, the goal at 2-1 was important. I’m happy with the team, we’ve done a great job.”

In the last couple of weeks, Barcelona have lost Alejandro Balde and Robert Lewandowski to injury, and their woes continued against Inter as Jules Kounde was forced off in the first half with a muscle problem. Flick admitted that he does not know how serious it is.

“No, we have to wait until tomorrow.”

Barcelona will believe that they can go to Milan next week and get the win they need to reach the Champions League final, but without Kounde, it is certainly be more difficult.