Barcelona will be kicking themselves after being unable to take an advantage to Milan for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Inter, despite scoring three goals. Here’s how the Blaugrana players did individually.

Player Ratings

Wojciech Szczesny – 5

Not at fault for any of the goals, although looked slow across to Denzel Dumfries’ second goal. He was fortunate that Inter’s disallowed goal was offside though, as the ball was there for him to intercept it. Outside of that, no real saves to make.

Jules Kounde – 6.5

Solid for the most part until his injury after 40 minutes, and Barcelona missed him after he went off. Teamed up well with Lamine Yamal on the right, and their chemistry was also conspicuous by its absence.

Koundé is not expected to be back for the Clásico, let alone the return game vs. Inter Milan. @xavi__hdez — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 30, 2025

Pau Cubarsi – 5

Always hard to evaluate defenders when a whole system is struggling, but it is true that he got caught a couple of times, and telling that Hansi Flick withdrew him for Andreas Christensen, who hasn’t played since August.

Inigo Martinez – 4.5

Lax on the opening goal for Marcus Thuram, and was consistently the deepest defender in the second half despite being at left-back. Perhaps harsh given he was out of position, but Martinez struggled to make much difference after Gerard Martin’s first half.

Gerard Martin – 4.5

Struggled during the first half, and was withdrawn by Flick at the break. Martin isn’t as well versed in the offside trap, and couldn’t keep up with Dumfries.

Frenkie de Jong – 8.5

The Dutchman has been constantly criticised for his work off the ball, but de Jong was always in the right place today. Barcelona struggled defensively, but it would have been much worse had de Jong not chased down loose runners all game. Nice on the ball.

Pedri – 8

Lost some of his influence after the hour-mark, but remains one of very few in the world that can do what he does. His ball for Raphinha was perfect in Ferran Torres’ goal. Tireless in his running, another good day even if his impact waned as the game went on.

Dani Olmo – 6

Olmo had a couple of magic touches in the first half, but the reason Flick sacrificed him first again from the midfield was that his involvement was all too fleeting. The middle of the pitch was congested in the first half, and he couldn’t make his presence felt, before failing to defend the corner in the third Inter goal.

Lamine Yamal – 9

Which selection of adjectives would you like? They are all warm and admiring for Lamine Yamal, who was by a distance the best player on the pitch. Scored a magical goal when Barcelona needed it most, hit the woodwork twice, and was involved in everything good for the Blaugrana.

Ferran Torres – 6.5

Perhaps harsh as he got his goal, but fired an excellent chance wide early on. Torres’ impact on the game as a whole has been increasingly limited. As fatigue sets in, he’s been less able to provide the bursting runs that have made him so effective this season.

Raphinha – 7.5

Even if it was an own goal, Raphinha’s strike merited the credit for Barcelona’s third. The Brazilian was in and out of the game, but his contributions in the box were vital, and his header made it a simple task for Torres to tap in his goal. Unlucky that some of Lamine Yamal’s passes did not drop to him.

Substitutes

Eric Garcia – 6.5

Pass marks for Eric Garcia, who did well on the ball and was aggressive without it. Given he was out of position to a degree, Garcia continues to be an asset for this Barcelona squad.

Ronald Araujo – 6

Araujo has been heavily criticised in recent months, and he wasn’t the biggest issue for this Barcelona team in the second half. The degree of uncertainty grows and organisation decreases when he’s on the pitch though. One excellent challenge to cut out a pass that was on its way to a chance.

Fermin Lopez – 6

His usual chippy self in midfield, constantly at the heels of his opponents. Fermin didn’t manage much more than Olmo though, and found himself snuffed out in the middle of the pitch.

Gavi – 6

Few minutes to make an impact, but was neat and tidy on the ball.

Andreas Christensen – 6

Correctly positioned for the most part in his ten minutes on the pitch. Nice for him to receive his first minutes since the second game of Barcelona’s season.

Click here for the match report of Barcelona 3-3 Inter in a thrilling first leg at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.