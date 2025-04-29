It has now been officially confirmed that Real Madrid will be without one of their most important players for the rest of the season, with the Spanish Football Federation having ruled on the fiery scenes that occurred during the final stages of last weekend’s Copa del Rey final at La Cartuja.

The Real Madrid dugout were furious at referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea’s decision to call a foul against Kylian Mbappe in the final minute of extra time, and that ultimately led to three players being sent off. Antonio Rudiger tried to approach the official in an aggressive manner, and that led to him being at risk of anextended suspension.

And this has now been confirmed, with Diario AS reported that the Federation’s Disciplinary Committee that Rudiger has been handed a six-match suspension that will take effect across all competitions.

As per De Burgos Bengoetxea’s referee report, Rudiger was sent off for “throwing an object from the technical area without hitting me. After being shown the red card, he had to be restrained by several members of the coaching staff, showing an aggressive attitude.” And the Disciplinary Committee have taken a dim view, with the suspension ruling him out for the remainder of this season, as well as the first match of the 2025-26 campaign.

But Real Madrid have already pre-empted Rudiger’s suspension as the Germany international has undergone surgery on his knee in the last 24 hours, which has ruled him out of action until the Club World Cup anyway.

Lucas Vazquez and Jude Bellingham were the other two players to be sent off on Saturday, and while the former has received a two-match suspension that will only be active in the Copa del Rey, the English midfielder has not received any ban as the Committee has ruled that he did not deserve to be sent off. As a result, he can play this weekend against Celta Vigo.