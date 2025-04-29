Real Madrid are likely in for a summer shake-up with it looking like a season that will only include the European Supercup and the Intercontinental Cup, pending the conclusion of La Liga and excepting the Club World Cup. It will mean a number of players moving on, and some more expensive ones coming the other way in all likelihood.

Reports from the Spanish capital have claimed that only three players have their futures settled, with Lucas Vazquez, Luka Modric and Jesus Vallejo all out of contract. In the case of Modric, there is perhaps a slightly larger chance of the Croatian being offered a new deal. All three have shown their desire to stay in recent years, but Andriy Lunin looks as if he wants to move on, devoid of opportunities behind Thibaut Courtois.

Lunin renewed his contract until 2030 last September, but did so with a handshake agreement that he would be allowed to leave if the right offer arrived. Los Blancos appear to be looking for €20m for the 26-year-old goalkeeper, who has previously been linked to Manchester United.

As per Marca, in recent days agent Jorge Mendes met with Real Madrid to discuss the future of Lunin, and he explained to them that he had several offers on the table for his client already. The club most interested are Galatasaray in Turkiye. While a change of manager, which appears increasingly imminent, could change some of the squad planning decisions this summer, the likelihood is that Courtois remains the undisputed number one.

Lunin has played 12 times this season in the Copa del Rey, Champions League and La Liga, with Courtois dealing with multiple muscle injuries this year. In those games, Los Blancos have conceded 19 goals and kept four clean sheets. If Lunin does move on, it could have a domino effect on the future of Joan Garcia, who is liked by Real Madrid, and is likely to on the move this summer. Garcia could well be cast as an eventual replacement for Courtois.