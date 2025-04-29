Real Madrid target agrees personal terms with Bayern Munich

Real Madrid could go big in the transfer market this summer as they aim to mark a new era at the Santiago Bernabeu, but they could find it tricky to sign one of their long-term targets, who looks ever closer to signing for a European rival.

Carlo Ancelotti is expected to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season, and in his place should arrive Xabi Alonso. Should this happen, Los Blancos would inevitably become one of the favourites to sign Florian Wirtz, who is set to depart Bayer Leverkusen during the summer transfer window.

Alonso and Wirtz have worked very well together over the last 2.5 seasons, but it is far from certain that they will continue their player-manager relationship at Real Madrid, given that the latter could be going elsewhere.

Wirtz is said to be very keen on a move to Real Madrid, but he is also open to joining Bayern Munich. And as Santi Aouna has reported, he has agreed personal terms with the soon-to-be-crowned Bundesliga champions.

The prospect of Wirtz playing alongside the likes of Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala and Michael Olise is one that Bayern supporters will be delighted by, and a deal has now moved one step closer. But there is still a chance for Real Madrid to swoop in as an agreement has yet to be reached between the two Bundesliga clubs.

Man City are also interested in Wirtz, but for now, the only club that the Germany international has agreed terms with is Bayern. Real Madrid may look to do so in the coming weeks, although a deal with Leverkusen may not be possible unless they were to make significant sales in the summer – this could happen, given that Rodrygo Goes may be moved on in order for funds to be raised.