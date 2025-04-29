Arsenal star confirmed as leading Real Madrid target

Real Madrid want to sign a new central defender this summer, and they have now settled on their leading target – and he is someone that many consider to be among the best centre-backs in the world.

It has been a very disappointing season for Real Madrid, and a fair portion of their struggles have stemmed from defensive problems. Eder Militao and David Alaba have both missed over half of the campaign, while Antonio Rudiger has not been at his best because he has been managing knee discomfort – which was finally sorted this week as he underwent surgery.

Raul Asencio has been a shining light in the position, but he and Militao are the only central defenders that Real Madrid have under the age of 32. As such, there is a desire for a signing to be made this summer, and although Dean Huijsen has been strongly linked in recent months, he is not their preferred target.

As per Marca, Real Madrid have decided that William Saliba is the chosen centre-back that they want to target this summer. Club officials value the Arsenal man very highly, and they believe that his arrival could come in similar fashion to Jude Bellingham’s in 2023.

Saliba has had a shaky few weeks with errors leading to goals against Real Madrid and Crystal Palace, but generally, he has performed as one of the best central defenders in the world over the last 2/3 years. And in Los Blancos’ eyes, he is the perfect player to lead their backline next season, when a new manager is expected to arrive to replace Brazil-bound Carlo Ancelotti.

It will be far from easy for Real Madrid to sign Saliba, who is under contract at Arsenal until 2027. The Premier League side are likely to demand in excess of €100m, but they could bankroll a deal by selling Rodrygo Goes.