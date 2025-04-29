Carlo Ancelotti is expected to leave Real Madrid this summer, but it has yet to be decided exactly when he departs the club. It had been taken for granted that he would move on upon the conclusion of the La Liga season, but it now appears that he will remain in charge for a little while longer.

On Monday, it was reported that Ancelotti has reached an agreement in principle to take over as the next manager of the Brazil national team, but just 24 hours on, this has fallen through. As reported by Marca, the Real Madrid head coach has decided to turn down the chance to continue his career in South America.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ancelotti travelled to London to meet with emissaries from the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF). He had been expected to sign his contract during these discussions, but in the end, he informed them that he would not be doing so.

It has been reported that Brazil wanted Ancelotti in charge at the start of June for their next 2026 World Cup qualifiers, but Real Madrid did not want this to happen as their idea is to keep him in charge for this summer’s Club World Cup. The Italian agreed with his current club, and he offered to take over in August instead, but this was rejected. As such, the proposed deal will not be happening.

But this does not mean that Ancelotti will be staying at Real Madrid beyond the summer, as it has already been decided that a new manager will be appointed for the start of the 2025-26 season. The 65-year-old may decide to retire, although the report from Marca has revealed that he is now considering an contract offer worth €50m-per-year from an unnamed club in Saudi Arabia.

It has been a crazy 24 hours in this matter, but at this stage, it looks like Ancelotti will remain as Real Madrid manager for the Club World Cup, before being removed from his position.