It has been taken for granted that Carlo Ancelotti will leave Real Madrid this summer, but the circumstances surrounding this have now become complicated in the last 24 hours following new developments.

It has been a dismal season for Real Madrid, who are on course to miss out on winning a major trophy. Saturday’s Copa del Rey final defeat at the hands of Barcelona means that they only have La Liga to fight for, but given that they need to make up a four-point advantage with five matches to go, it seems likely that they will be unable to defend their title.

Because of these failures, it is expected that Ancelotti will be relieved of his duties as manager at the end of the season. It has been reported in recent days that the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF) have reached an agreement with the Italian to take over as their new national team head coach from the summer, but that move has now been thrown into doubt.

As Relevo have reported, Ancelotti’s move to Brazil is on the verge of collapse. The CBF want to make the appointment official in time for the Selecao’s 2026 World Cup qualifiers at the start of June, but Real Madrid do not want to let their manager leave until their involvement at this summer’s Club World Cup is over.

It had been taken for granted that Ancelotti would leave Real Madrid upon their final La Liga match of the 2024-25 season, but club bosses have now decided that they do not want to have a new manager in place for the tournament, which runs from mid-June to mid-July. And because of this, Brazil could now look elsewhere.

But even if this happens, it is unlikely to affect the 65-year-old leaving the Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid have already decided that they want a new manager at the helm for next season. As such, Ancelotti could be left without a job to go into once his association with Los Blancos comes to an end.