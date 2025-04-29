Barcelona star Lamine Yamal spoke to the press ahead of their semi-final clash with Inter, and stated that he had no fear of playing on the big stage, seeing his age as little impediment. The teenage talent gave two assists in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday against Real Madrid, and has become a key player for Hansi Flick.

One of the primary concerns for the Blaugrana though will be fatigue after the Copa del Rey final. Lamine Yamal admitted that it played a role against Los Blancos, and it was the emotion of the occasion that drove them onwards.

“It’s true that the last day was one of the days we struggled the most physically. In the end, between the tension of the game and knowing what was at stake, our legs just couldn’t give anymore. When you play against Madrid, your heart drives you more than your legs, and that’s what we’re having this season, and perhaps what we’ve been lacking in other seasons,” he told the media.

Lamine Yamal dismissed the idea that Inter might be impacted by a three-game losing streak domestically, noting that a Champions League final was on the line. Much of the focus was on his age at such a large stage, as he looks to make his 100th appearance against the Nerazzurri.

“I think few players at my age have played as many games as I have for Barca, and I’ll focus on that. I value having the mentality to always be motivated, the consistency I have, and the level I’m at at 17, because not everyone can do that.”

At every stage of his career he has brushed off pressure, and made it clear that he had no fear about facing Inter in the Champions League semi-final.

Hansi Flick: "Inter Milan have one of the best defenses in Europe. They have a good midfield and their forwards are very strong. It will be difficult, but we're ready." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 29, 2025

“I haven’t had that fear, but I do have the motivation before the game. I left that fear behind in the park in Mataro a long time ago. I wouldn’t call it pressure. In the end, I go out and enjoy myself. I take it as a good thing, and I feel like I have to enjoy the moment.”

“In football, there is no such thing as age. If you’re ready, you’re ready. It’s a sport that depends on the quality and mentality of the person. We are at a very high level with a young team. Age is just a number.”

He was even asked about Lionel Messi calling him one of the best players in the world, but confirmed he had not spoken to the Argentine, and did not want to be compared to -the greatest in history.

“As a footballer, I want to be remembered as a player and as a person, and I want to be polite, which is what my parents taught me at home.”

Meanwhile he also had kind words for Raphinha, who revealed that he had given Lamine Yamal advice during the course of the season.

“It was a very, very long message… (smiles) It was personal and something only he knew. He’s a very important person, a veteran with a lot of experience. All of us young players benefit from a player like that in the dressing room.”

The teenage talent also picked out Inigo Martinez and Frenkie de Jong as players that have perhaps not gotten the credit they deserve.

“In addition to players like Pedri and Raphinha… Inigo and Frenkie de Jong have also surprised me. They are great professionals and are playing at an incredible level.”

For Inter, he was a fan of Niccolo Barella and Lautaro Martinez.

“Well, I really like Barella and Lautaro. When they have the ball, they play very well, and they defend very well. They’re a team I like to watch.”

Barcelona host an Inter side with both teams being talked about in terms of how tired they are. The Italian giants were eliminated from the Coppa Italia last week at the semi-final stage, and are still in a Scudetto race themselves. Meanwhile Hansi Flick is unlikely to make many changes, despite seven players playing over 100 minutes on Saturday night in the Copa del Rey final.