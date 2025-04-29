Inter manager Simone Inzaghi has brushed off their form ahead of their Champions League semi-final with Barcelona. The Nerazzurri have had a rough week, after two defeats in Serie A and elimination at the semi-final stage of the Coppa Italia at the hands of rivals AC Milan, but Inzaghi does not believe that it will affect them at Montjuic.

“We had to do better in the last three games, but after four years, here we are competing for all of our goals, when some said that it would be hard to get into the top four in Italy. You will never hear me speak badly of my boys or of the club. It is thanks to them that we have been able to do well over the last four years, going beyond all expectations,” Inzaghi commented.

“It’s not the most difficult moment when you’re going into a Champions League semi-final. There’s enthusiasm. We’ve come from a bad week and tomorrow we’ll have to be good in every department to get past a great opponent.”

One of the major uncertain aspects about Inter is fitness. Marcus Thuram has been back in training ahead of the game, while Denzel Dumfries returned on Sunday against Roma. Meanwhile Benjamin Pavard has been ruled out of the first leg, but there is also a doubt over Federico Dimarco at left-back.

“Federico is fine. The team is doing well on a physical level. He had a problem, he remained available and I think he played some great games. Tomorrow he will play from the first minute and then we will see how the match develops,” he told Football Italia.

He was more optimistic about Thuram, who was not present in all three of the aforementioned defeats.

“Thuram did his first training session with the team today, we haven’t had him since Bayern. We’ve done a good job, in short, he gave us good signs, but I have to evaluate tomorrow morning and I will speak to him again. The others, apart from Pavard, are all there. I can play Bisseck, Darmian but also De Vrij as the third defender.”

Hansi Flick was very cautious about the threats that Inter would pose, and asked his side to make as few mistakes as possible in possession. On the other hand, Inzaghi was complementary of Barcelona’s defensive work.

“It’s a team we’re familiar with, Flick is a great coach who has brought a lot of organisation to a great attacking team. They are among the most organised teams in the world when they lose the ball: The offensive players all get progressively better.”

“It’s a team that’s been built over time, with lots of players who have come through the youth sector. They have incredible numbers and have won two titles, and they’re competing for more.”

Inzaghi was not having any talk about fear ahead of the game though.

“We have the utmost respect, but no fear. We’re talking about Barcelona, Bayern, Real, City, Arsenal – They’re all great opponents in a tournament where you have this level of competition, but we’ve had an amazing journey. We want to have a semi-final like a true Inter side tomorrow.”

“Everyone has their own philosophy. Bayern is different to Barca, even if they are similar in some ways. We will have to give everything we did against Bayern again, with a lot of fluidity. We’ve worked a lot on video in the last few days and put it on the pitch today.”

Star striker Lautaro Martinez was a little more blunt about matters, saying he and his teammates would be required to suffer against Barcelona. The big question for both sides is fatigue, with Barcelona coming off the back of extra time and a Copa del Rey final, while Inter’s legs will be heavy after three defeats in a week. It could be decisive, Barcelona particularly relying on intensity in their game for success.