Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has explained that he was happy with how his players looked after an exhausting Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid that went to extra time and finished after midnight. For both teams, exhaustion is being talked about as a major factor.

Before Flick spoke to the media, Lamine Yamal gave his press conference, and admitted that the physical toll was weighing heavier than ever on Saturday night. Flick was happy with how they had been recovering.

“The players look good to me. The story of the match is important, that also has an impact, but we’re now focused on Inter. We have a chance to reach the Champions League final. It’s the most important competition. We’re in a privileged position. Training went well, and we talked about what we can improve from the match against Madrid.”

Inter played on Sunday, losing 1-0 at home to Roma as they try to keep pace with Napoli in Serie A.

“We’ll see tomorrow. We still have one more day and we’ll see how the players recover. When you watch Inter on Sunday, they have had fewer hours to recover, but also it’s a Champions League final they are playing for.”

There has been talk that captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen is keen to emulate Thibaut Courtois and return from a serious injury to play the Champions League final. Flick confirmed that it would be Wojciech Szczesny in goal in Europe though.

“No, Tek will play in the Champions League, and maybe we’ll change things in La Liga one day. We’ll see about that later, but Szczesny will play in the Champions League.”

Flick: "What I tell the guys is that the important thing is to always give 100%. Have a good mentality and play at the highest level." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 29, 2025

There are also questions over whether Flick will rotate against Inter though, given their physical exertions. Perhaps the most likely to come into the team is Fermin Lopez.

“Fermin is always an option. On Saturday we opted for Olmo, but he can start the game. He did a very good job and we need him. He always attacks deep, but he can get past an opponent with the ball too. He always gives his all and is at a very high level.”

And he had little concern over Jules Kounde after 120 minutes either.

“Jules is a very professional player. Not only was it the goal, but also how he defends. Against Madrid, there were some situations he stopped his opponent, Bellingham was there for the header. In the goal, I was surprised when he jumped, but when I saw he reached the ball, I was happy and fingers crossed he can score a goal. He’s a very important player.”

There have been reports that Flick has also reached an agreement to extend his deal at Barcelona until 2027 too.

“I think I’ll coach the team next year, yes. I have a contract until the end of next season. I’m very happy, and I love this team. It’s not the right time, and it’s not the time to talk about it. We’re not focused on what will happen in the future.”

Based on Flick’s answer, his plan is as reported, that Szczesny will continue to be number one, but ter Stegen may have the chance to come into the team before the end of the season in La Liga. Barcelona face Real Madrid in two weekends time, and if they can avoid defeat, then many will feel the Blaugrana are champions elect with three games to go.