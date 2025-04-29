Barcelona came out on top in a Clasico slugfest on Saturday night in Seville, besting rivals Real Madrid in extra time courtesy of an excellent Jules Kounde winner. While the second half belonged to Los Blancos, Barcelona managed to compose themselves again after Ferran Torres’ late equaliser and were on top in extra time.

Part of that was down to the bite and energy provided by Fermin Lopez, Gavi and Eric Garcia, as Hansi Flick replaced his entire starting midfield. In particular Gavi helped stabilise things for the Blaugrana, and his feisty edge was as present as ever. Real Madrid fans certainly weren’t impressed when at the final whistle Gavi celebrated right in front of the face of Raul Asencio before joining his teammates at La Cartuja.

Often a lightning rod for criticism, Gavi has also got himself into hot water for a flag he was seen wearing during the celebrations, as reported by Marca. Presumably proffered by a fan in the stands, Gavi was seen wearing the flag of his face with the slogan ‘Gavi or lead. Antimadridistas’.

The phrase evokes the late drug lord Pablo Escobar, with the phrase ‘plata o plomo’ [silver or lead], referring to his method of dealing with people in the authorities. Escobar and his cartel would try to bribe officials or threaten and in many cases carry out murders if they did not accept. Escobar and his violent cartel terrorised the Colombian public for a number of years.

While it is in jest and unlikely to cause any real offence in Spain, it could well be frowned upon in Colombia. It is worth remembering that Real Madrid’s Antonio Rudiger was fined by UEFA for making a ‘cut-throat’ gesture to Atletico Madrid fans in the aftermath of their Champions League Round of 16 clash. So far it seems that Gavi will not face any action beyond media criticism, something he has made clear he doesn’t care too much about.