Chelsea and Juventus keen on €65m Barcelona star

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo could be on his way out of the club this summer, and it looks as if he will have options across Europe should he want to do so. The 26-year-old recently renewed his contract until 2031, and has reaffirmed his desire to remain at the club, but circumstance could push him towards a move.

Araujo missed the first half of the season through injury as he recovered from surgery in the summer, and since he has come back, has been unable to find his way back into the starting team under Hansi Flick. Inigo Martinez, who will remain at the club next season too, and Pau Cubarsi have been preferred by the German manager.

Hansi Flick will extend his contract with Barcelona. There's an agreement in principle on a new deal until 2027. There are only details left to sort out. The announcement expected in May. @berger_pj pic.twitter.com/LFyapy2JSE — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 29, 2025

So far this season, Araujo has played just 20 times, accumulating 1,266 minutes, with just 14 starts. It is notable too that Araujo did not start in the semi-finals or final of the Copa del Rey clashes, and in the knockout stages of the Champions League, he has started two of the four games, but in both cases there were mitigating factors in terms of suspension to Pau Cubarsi and saving Martinez from a suspension in the semi-finals during the second leg against Borussia Dortmund.

Following news that Bayern Munich have renewed their interest in Araujo, Sport also note that Juventus and Chelsea are also keen on Araujo. Like Bayern Munich, they are also keen on Dean Huijsen of Bournemouth, but the Barcelona man could be an alternative. In the first 15 days of July, when the transfer market opens, Araujo will be available for just €65m.

The variables in the equation of Araujo’s future are Barcelona’s plans. It is not yet clear whether the Blaugrana would rather sell Araujo now and bring in Jonathan Tah as a free agent this summer, as appeared to be the case in January. They may prefer to hold onto the younger Araujo, with no clear long-term partner for Cubarsi once Martinez, 33, leaves the club.