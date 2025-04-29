Bayern Munich enquire about Barcelona star with release clause

Barcelona are fully focused on a treble attempt with the Copa del Rey already under their arm, but as the season comes to its climax, many teams are already planning for next season. In Catalonia, focus will be as much on departures as it will be on arrivals.

Perhaps none more so than on Ronald Araujo. The 26-year-old Uruguayan missed the first half of the season through injury, and with just 18 months left on his contract, penned a renewal until 2031 in January. He has always voiced his commitment to Barcelona, but there is a €65m release clause in his new deal valid between the first and 15th of July this summer, should he want to leave.

As per Sport, Bayern Munich have enquired about his situation. Araujo attracted their interest last year too, with talk of a potential move between €60-80m at the time, and they were poised to move for him again while Thomas Tuchel was manager. Interest cooled when they spent big on Kim Min-Jae that summer though. With the South Korean defender struggling to make the grade in Munich though, Bayern are considering selling him, with Newcastle United, Chelsea and Juventus interested, and reinvesting that money in a new defender. The Bavarian giants also like Jonathan Tah and Dean Huijsen, but have moved to find out his situation.

In the case of Tah, Barcelona have reached a verbal agreement with the German international on a contract this summer, but due to their salary limit concerns, there is no certainty on whether they will be able to sign him. That may also hinge on the future of Araujo, with Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, Inigo Martinez and Pau Cubarsi still on their books too. The Uruguayan defender has been unable to force his way into Hansi Flick’s starting XI, which could motivate a move if he does not see a change in his situation.