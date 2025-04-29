Barcelona manager Hansi Flick analyses Inter threat – ‘We talked about what needs to change’

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick admitted that while there was little time to prepare for big games these days, he did want alterations from both their performance in the Copa del Rey final, and in their approach to face Inter in the Champions League semi-final first leg. The Catalans will have home advantage in the first leg at Montjuic, as was the case in the quarter-final.

Flick was highly complementary of Inter ahead of their tie, as was Lamine Yamal, with the Italian giants representing a tricky match-up for Barcelona.

“We’re only focused on the first leg, and that’s the first leg of our objective. Inter will be very difficult; they’re one of the best defences in Europe. They have a great midfield and the two strikers are very good. But also the transition they make is very dangerous. So they defend good, but also attack. We have to be ready.”

The German coach had no concern over his players struggling to be in the right place mentally after the euphoria of beating Real Madrid in a final.

“What I can say is that all the players are focused and want to reach the final. The win against Madrid is important for our emotions and can help us keep pushing. I think we can reach the final. They’ll give it their all too.”

There has been plenty of focus on the youth of Barcelona’s team, but Flick noted the veterans in Inter’s side also had an extra motivation.

“The Champions League is a huge opportunity for Inter to win the title. It’s something completely different, and past matches and recent defeats don’t matter. Also for some of their players, it will be the last chance they have to win it, so they will give 100%. This is clear, and it’s what we have to do too.”

He was also asked if Inter playing a day later on Sunday would impact the Nerazzurri. Flick was unconcerned about how the tiredness would impact Barcelona.

“I don’t know. It’s not my job, I’m focused on my team. We have the mentality to win the first leg and be at our best.”

Another question is how Barcelona will adapt to an Inter side that have caused issues for all of the top sides in Europe under Simone Inzaghi, and whether he would have time to do so.

“Of course, we trained today. Of course there are tactics. OK, we have to look at how fit is someone, can they play? But we also need to keep them playing, and we don’t want to take a risk. But it was today, after two days of recovery, today was a good day to train that.”

Flick: "I think I'll coach the team next season. I've already said I'm happy here, but there's no time to talk about that now. What we're about to achieve is much more important." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 29, 2025

“Today we met and talked about what we need to change. They’ll have five players in midfield, and we’ll have to protect the spaces. It’s very important for us to keep possession and reduce errors, they have automatisms, it’s very imporant. We have to be very focused on the ball, as well as defence.”

Barcelona have done well against big teams this season so far, finding plenty of space to run into for the most part, but Inter will pose an entirely different challenge. Inzaghi’s side showed against the likes of Manchester City in recent years, and indeed Barcelona, that they are tough nut to crack, and generally create enough to trouble the opponent too.