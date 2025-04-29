While it may not have been talked about in terms of a treble, Atletico Madrid were just as alive in all three major competitions this year in mid-March as Real Madrid or Barcelona. However with varying levels of misfortune, Los Rojiblancos found themselves all but out of the hunt for all three competitions in the space of four games either side of the international break.

In some senses, Diego Simeone will be happy with the progress his side has made, and the major shining light this season was the big-money signing of star striker Julian Alvarez. As per Marca, the plan is to find a way of building around him to increase Atletico’s possibilities of challenging for trophies. Director of Football Carlos Bucero has over the space of the last year executed a power shift to take over the majority of the responsibility regarding transfers, and has identified three positions he wants to strengthen.

Primarily, Atletico want to revamp their entire left side of the pitch, with a new winger and a new left-back. Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman is one of the options they have considered, although it appears he will be too expensive, but one of the priorities is Villarreal’s Alex Baena, who has been operating on the left side of a four there under Marcelino Garcia Toral. His release clause is €60m, although there has been a suggestion that the Yellow Submarine would accept less.

Their other primary goal is to sign Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Cristian Romero, whom they have opened talks with. He is also priced at €70m though, and Atletico’s success with these moves will define how they go about addressing the rest of their needs.

🚨🇦🇷 Atlético Madrid would like to complete a deal for Cuti Romero in time for the Club World Cup. The club is willing to pay a fee of between €40m and €50m plus add-ons. Tottenham wants €70m.@diarioas pic.twitter.com/lUZDx1Zur3 — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 28, 2025

Bucero is keen on also bringing in a forward, a holding midfielder and a left-back. Javi Galan has struggled to convince this season despite becoming the de facto starter, and Thomas Partey of Arsenal is their preferred midfield target. Even if Baena comes in, a winger similar to Samuel Lino is another priority, with Los Rojiblancos expected to listen to offers for the Brazilian.

It looks set to be another chaotic summer at Atletico, with Los Colchoneros spending close to €200m on Conor Gallagher, Robin Le Normand, Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth. While it appeared as if Le Normand and Sorloth were planned as early moves, Gallagher and Alvarez later appeared as market opportunities that came up. If they can bring in a left-back, left winger and a central midfielder, they would certainly look more balanced than they did this season though.