Espanyol goalkeeper Joan Garcia will have his pick of top clubs this summer, but it is not yet clear who will be take the plunge for the 23-year-old star performer. Aston Villa have been the latest team to be strongly linked with Garcia.

Last summer Arsenal made their move for the impressive goalkeeper, but could not agree a deal with Los Pericos, as they demanded his €25m release clause. That increasingly looks like a bargain, and Arsenal are one of the favourites to activate it this summer again. However the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen have all been linked with a move for Garcia too, with the former even considering buying him and loaning him out for a season so as not to allow him to slip through their grasps.

If Garcia is called up for the Spain squad, that release clause will rise to €30m too, although if Espanyol were to be relegated, it would drop to €15m. That now looks unlikely, in no small part due to Garcia’s fine performances in recent months. Cadena SER have detailed that Aston Villa are now primed to make a move for Garcia though. Sporting Director Monchi was seen watching Garcia on Sunday afternoon during Espanyol’s 1-0 defeat to Villarreal at La Ceramica, and Villa are reportedly prepared to pay his release clause and replace Emiliano Martinez with younger Garcia.

Were that to be the case, then it would give Villa the edge over some of his other suitors. Although Leverkusen would be able to, Real Madrid, Barcelona and likely Arsenal are unable to give him first-team football next season, something that he is reportedly keen on. An understandable stance for a player who has a strong case to be considered the best goalkeeper in Spain this season. Espanyol will look to cut a deal before the end of June, as they need to balance their accounts by the end of the year, and require at least €15m.