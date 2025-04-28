When will Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid part ways?

Real Madrid put in a far better performance than many expected in the Copa del Rey final, taking Barcelona to extra time, and coming within seven minutes of winning the competition. However the defeat which ultimately arrived, has done nothing but draw the exit of Carlo Ancelotti closer.

The Italian’s future appears to be settled, despite Real Madrid still being in with a shot at winning La Liga. The other factor to take into account is the potential for Ancelotti to take the Brazil job, which factors into the timings of the events, as they are keen to have him in place for their World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Ecuador in July.

Recently it was reported that Brazil are very confident of getting a deal done for Ancelotti, who has a year left on his deal in the Spanish capital, but is expected to see out the league season. That much has been corroborated by Relevo, who say that he will not be in charge for the Club World Cup in June and July, which will be one of new coach Xabi Alonso or an interim in Director of Football Santiago Solari.

As per Marca, they call it a ‘question of hours’ before his future is decided, citing an imminent meeting with President Florentino Perez to discuss Ancelotti’s future and the reasons that things have gone wrong. Alonso is reportedly planning the season with Bayer Leverkusen, but both are awaiting word from Real Madrid. Cadena SER add that Ancelotti is not particularly sold on the idea of being in charge of Brazil on the 4th of June against Ecuador, and would rather miss the June qualifiers to have a break.

It all appears to be a question of timing for Los Blancos, although it would certainly be an awkward situation if Ancelotti and Real Madrid were to turn things around and win La Liga. All the same, Ancelotti may feel his time is up, and choose to exit in a blaze of glory, given this season he has struggled to find a recipe for his side all season.