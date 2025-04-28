Barcelona set for €8.4m transfer boost as Premier League side make move

Barcelona have been desperate for funds in recent transfer windows, with little in the way of sales arriving and consistent salary limit struggles. However they have started to bring in more funds in recent years, with the likes of Julian Araujo, Mikayil Faye and Nico Gonzalez being sold on.

The next player that could aid his former club is Jean-Clair Todibo. The Frenchman cost the Blaugrana just €1m back in 2019, and they would end up selling him back to Ligue 1, joining Nice for an €8.5m fee, while retaining a 20% sell-on fee.

That clause looks as if it will come in handy now. West Ham United signed Todibo on loan last season, with an option to buy. Beating out AC Milan to his signature, the Hammers will now now execute that option for €42m. It means the 25-year-old will add an extra €8.4m in Barcelona’s accounts as a result, as per Sport (via Siempre Barca).

That deal will come in handy for Barcelona, who returned to within their salary limit in January, but after their auditors removed the €100m lease of 475 VIP seats, are once again struggling. It likely means that major sales will be needed before the Blaugrana can consider investing, or even registering new contracts.

The Todibo will be useful in that regard, with the total fee for his services now amounting to just under €17m. Particularly when considering Director of Football Deco must consider how to address new deals for stars Frenkie de Jong and Lamine Yamal this summer.

Increasingly Barcelona have made it part of their transfer strategy to move on players with a sell-on fee percentage, akin to Real Madrid, although the latter always include a 50% sell-on fee for players they feel they may want to sign back. Faye is an example, as is the likes of Oscar Mingueza, who left on a free for Celta Vigo, but could be a source of income this summer, with a 50% sell-on clause in his deal.