Real Madrid could be busy this summer, but they may need to sell first in order to be able to do all of the business they want. Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to arrive as a free agent, but there is also a desire for a new central defender and midfielder to be brought in, with both positions having been exposed this season.

Dean Huijsen is the player that Real Madrid have identified as their preferred defensive target, while Martin Zubimendi has been strongly linked as a solution in midfield. But at this stage, the expectation is that neither will be signed because the club does not have the money to compete with the clubs that are after both players.

But that could change with a significant sale, which may end up happening in the summer. Rodrygo Goes has had a difficult season, and after another poor performance in the Copa del Rey final, Real Madrid have now started to consider selling him in order to bankroll important signings in defence and midfield, as reported by Diario AS.

Real Madrid have made it clear that Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe are the two players that are most counted on in attack, especially as the former is expected to sign a new long-term contract in the coming weeks. This stance has pushed Rodrygo towards the exit door, which is good news for a number of Premier League clubs that have taken an interest in him – including Manchester City.

Real Madrid may look to actively try to sell Rodrygo this summer, but any deal would depend on whether the Brazil international would want to leave. He has been visibly frustrated in recent months, but at this stage, it is hard to say whether he would consider ending his time at one of the clubs of his life.