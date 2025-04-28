It has been taken for granted that Trent Alexander-Arnold will join Real Madrid, who are already preparing for his arrival. Liverpool are desperately trying to convince him to sign a new contract, but it seems inevitable that he will be making the move to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer, where he would join close friend and international teammate Jude Bellingham.

Alexander-Arnold’s current Liverpool expires on the 30th of June, after which he would be free to join Real Madrid. But there is a possibility that he arrives in the Spanish capital before this date.

That’s because the new format of the Club World Cup gets its first outing this summer, and Real Madrid are one of the clubs involved. According to Relevo, they want to have Alexander-Arnold signed before they travel to the United States for the start of the tournament, which gets underway in mid-June.

Liverpool did not qualify for the Club World Cup, so there would be little desire for them to keep Alexander-Arnold on their books if Real Madrid come calling. The new transfer window that will be open from the 1st of June to the 10th gives the opportunity for the two clubs to agree a deal, and that is what Los Blancos are planning to do.

Reports from recent weeks have suggested that Liverpool would be willing to let Alexander-Arnold leave prior to the end of his contract, but it is not known whether they would ask for a transfer fee. They would be well within their rights to do so, but if they do, it would be no surprise to see Real Madrid turn them down, and simply wait for the England international to join on a free.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid are successful in their bid to bring forward Alexander-Arnold’s arrival, but first, they must secure a pre-contract agreement with him.