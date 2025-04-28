Carlo Ancelotti to receive sizeable compensation upon Real Madrid exit

It is now taken for granted that Carlo Ancelotti will leave his position as Real Madrid manager at the end of the season. Last weekend’s Copa del Rey final to Barcelona has increased the pressure further on the Italian, who looks set to walk straight into another job when the La Liga campaign ends next month.

Ancelotti may well be sacked by Real Madrid, but it is more likely that he leaves to take over as the new head coach of the Brazil national team. But despite this, Relevo have reported that he would be given a sizeable compensation package, with this order having been given by club president Florentino Perez.

Ancelotti would be leaving Real Madrid with one year remaining on his contract, and according to the report, he would receive the remaining salary as compensation – he is believed to earn in the region of €11m per season, so this would be the amount that he receives from Perez when his time at the club comes to an end.

Ancelotti and Perez will end their manager-president relationship on good terms, with the Italian also to be appointed as a lifetime club ambassador upon his exit. This is something that the 65-year-old had wanted, and the request has been accepted.

While it has been a poor end to his second spell in charge, there is no doubt that Carlo Ancelotti is a Real Madrid legend. He has won the most trophies as a manager of the club, and it could be a long time before someone managers to overhaul him in this regard.

Real Madrid will hope to end the season on a high by winning La Liga, but with a four-point deficit to make up on Barcelona, it will not be easy at all. But even if they cannot do it, Ancelotti will still be celebrated, as he should be.