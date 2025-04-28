Carlo Ancelotti reaches agreement to end Real Madrid managerial spell

It is becoming increasingly clear that Carlo Ancelotti is coming towards the end of his second spell as Real Madrid manager. Saturday’s Copa del Rey final defeat at the hands of Barcelona all-but confirmed that he would not continuing in his position beyond the end of the season, and that appears even more certain now.

It is no secret that Ancelotti’s future has been even more complicated by the Brazilian Football Federaton’s desire to appoint him as the manager of their national team. But rather, it has actually made the situation into one where everyone gets what they want.

Ancelotti is open to taking charge of Brazil, where he would be united with the likes of Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes and Endrick Felipe. And now it has been reported by Fabrizio Romano that he has reached an agreement in principle to take on the job once the La Liga season is over.

Brazil have made it clear to Ancelotti that he would need to be in charge from the start of June, and that is when his deal would take effect. As a result, he will almost certainly not be in charge of Real Madrid for this summer’s Club World Cup, which takes place in the United States from mid-June to mid-July.

Ancelotti would remain in charge of Brazil until the 2026 World Cup, provided that the Selecao do qualify for the tournament, which will also take place in North America. The likelihood is that it will be his final job in football, given that he previously spoke of his desire to retire after ending his time at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid and Ancelotti are set to end their relationship, but it will be done on good terms. Florentino Perez has been delighted with the 65-year-old’s two spells in charge, so there will be no ill-feelings when the break comes at the end of the domestic season.