Liverpool could find home for €45m man in La Liga

Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez began making his name in Spain with Almeria, and this summer he could be on his way back to La Liga. The Liverpool forward is aware that he must find a new club this summer, and the Reds are keen to move him on.

In the January transfer window he received interest from Saudi Arabia, but Al-Nassr decided instead to spend big on Jhon Duran from Aston Villa. Some claim that he still has interest in the Middle East, but it appears that his primary options are in England and Spain, as per Diario AS. They explain that Nottingham Forest want Nunez, especially if they qualify for the Champions League next season. In La Liga, Nunez has been linked to Barcelona – his agent Jorge Mendes has close relations with the Blaugrana – but Atletico Madrid appear to be his main suitors.

Liverpool are willing to allow Nunez to leave on loan to recover some his value, provided any club interested takes on his salary and agrees an option to buy. In total, they hope to recoup €40-45m from the deal, which still represents a significant loss on the €75m that they spent on Nunez. Liverpool also want incentives to increase the option to an obligation depending on what objectives are met.

❗️ Julián Álvarez, De Paul, Molina, Llorente, Gallagher, and Riquelme were all affected by the blackout in Spain today, as they were outside Madrid and unable to return in time to participate in the team's training session.@marca pic.twitter.com/JWywckzSqo — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) April 28, 2025

For Los Rojiblancos, this fits the bill: cheap and good. Director of Football Carlos Bucero is exploring the option, but likes the finances of the deal. This season Nunez has scored seven times and given seven assists in his 42 appearances, but those average out as a goal contribution a little over every two games across the 1,920 minutes he has seen in action.

Having spent just under €35m on an imposing target man in Alexander Sorloth last summer, bringing in a forward of similar characteristics does seem a little surprising. However it perhaps speaks to the rumours that Angel Correa is on his way out of the club, and Antoine Griezmann may be going into his final year at the Metropolitano last year. Depending on the objectives stipulated, it could also be a bargain.