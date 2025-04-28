Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp contacted on behalf of Real Madrid

Liverpool's German manager Jurgen Klopp leads Liverpool's training session at their training ground, in Liverpool, north west England, on May 2, 2022, on the eve of their UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg football match against Villareal. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby / AFP) (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

The crossovers between Real Madrid and Liverpool this season continue to multiply. Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold appears to set to join Los Blancos in the summer, while Real Madrid’s prime target to replace Carlo Ancelotti is the man that Liverpool tried to get to replace Jurgen Klopp. Meanwhile Arne Slot’s predecessor has emerged as an alternative to Xabi Alonso.

While Alonso appears to remain the top candidate for the job at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, with Carlo Ancelotti’s tenure seemingly at an end, Klopp emerged as a surprise target. The ex-Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund coach is currently the Head of Global Football at Red Bull, but it has been revealed that one of President Florentino Perez’s closest advisors is keen on the German coach.

Alonso and Bayer Leverkusen are awaiting a call from Real Madrid to find out what will happen this summer, as reported by Marca, but they continue on to reveal that Klopp has received at least two calls supposedly on behalf of Los Blancos. Said ‘caller’ was enquiring to find out what his situation is, and whether Klopp would be willing to return to management.

Klopp’s agent, Marc Kosicke, recently shut down rumours that he was unhappy in his role at Re Bull, and seemed to settle rumours linking him to the Spanish capital. He noted that Klopp ‘has a contract and so there is nothing more to say’. Nevertheless, links between the two will not die away completely.

One potential obstacle to Alonso’s appointment is the transfer fee. Leverkusen have an agreement with Alonso to allow him to leave should Los Blancos come calling, but will require a large transfer fee for a manager should they do so. That said, presumably Red Bull would also demand a settlement fee were they to part ways with Klopp.