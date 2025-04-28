Inter expect key player to be fit for Barcelona showdown

MUNICH, GERMANY – APRIL 08: Marcus Thuram of FC Internazionale reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final First Leg match between FC Bayern München and FC Internazionale Milano at Fussball Arena Muenchen on April 08, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Both Barcelona and Inter have suffered injury problems prior to their Champions League semi-final tie kicking off with the first leg at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday, but on this matter, there has been some much-needed good news for the Serie A side over the last 24 hours.

On Sunday, Benjamin Pavard joined countryman Marcus Thuram on the injured list for Inter after he landed awkwardly on his ankle during the 1-0 defeat to AS Roma. The expectation is that he will not be able to face Barcelona this week, but there is more optimism with his club and international teammate.

As per Sport, Inter president Giuseppe Marotta told DAZN that he expects Thuram to be available to face Barcelona on Wednesday.

“He is recovering little by little, but I am very optimistic. I hope and I think he will be able to make it to Wednesday.”

Those comments came before the match against Roma on Sunday, and 24 hours later, Inter were handed a major boost as Thuram completed a high-intensity solo training session on Monday. As such, there is now a lot more confidence that he will be able to be included in Simone Inzaghi’s squad for the trip to Catalonia.

Thuram being available would be fantastic news for Inter, especially as he could come up against a depleted Barcelona defence. Starting left-back Alejandro Balde hopes to make his return this week, but a decision on whether he can play has yet to be made. The Catalans will be desperate for him to return, although Hansi Flick will have confidence in Gerard Martin if the Spain international is not given the medical green light.