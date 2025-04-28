Barcelona contact agent of Nigeria forward ahead of summer move

As early has halfway through last season, it became clear that Barcelona Director of Football Deco has been looking at the left wing position. While the performances of Raphinha have eased that need, long-term it still appears to be a position that the Blaugrana are interested in addressing.

Barcelona have been heavily linked to Luis Diaz and Nico Williams for some time, but that talk has cooled of late, as salary limit issues again come into focus. There is still a chance that they may be able to spend this summer, depending on how things go down with the €100m lease of VIP seats though.

As per Caught Offside, Barcelona have been in touch with the agent of Atalanta star Ademola Lookman. After a falling out with manager Gian Piero Gasperini, Lookman appears to be on hte move this summer, but his price tag of €60-65m has distanced them from the 27-year-old. Diario AS also add that Atletico Madrid are looking to add a left-sided player, but Los Rojiblancos were equally put off by his price tag.

The Nigeria international is not short of suitors though either. Caught Offside continue on to say Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Arsenal are all interested in Lookman, as are Juventus in Italy. La Vecchia Signora would also find his price tag a tricky ask this summer though.

Lookman was in inspired form last season, scoring a hat-trick in the Europa League final to deliver the trophy for Atalanta. This season, in spite of his disagreements with Gasperini, Lookman still has 18 goals and seven assists in his 37 games this season. One of the advantages of Lookman to potential suitors is that he can also move through the centre if needs be too, which would be attractive for Atletico and Barcelona if his price tag should drop.