Villarreal are back inside the Champions League places in La Liga after they picked up an important 1-0 victory over Espanyol at La Ceramica. This match was originally scheduled to be played in March, but torrential weather caused it to be abandoned. But with no action this weekend due to the Copa del Rey final, it presented the opportunity for both clubs to clear it ahead of the final five games of the 2024-25 La Liga season.

The first half was a relatively even affair, but on two occasions, Villarreal thought they had create advantages. In the 13th minute, they were awarded a penalty after Joan Garcia clashed with Juan Foyth, but after a VAR check, the decision was overturned, much to the relief of the Arsenal and Real Madrid-linked goalkeeper. And on the half hour mark, they though they had taken the lead when Thierno Barry scored, but again, it was ruled out.

But fortunately for Villarreal, their winning moment came seven minutes into the second half. Nicolas Pepe picked out Yeremy Pino, and from just inside the penalty area, the winger found the bottom corner of Espanyol’s goal, much to the delight of the home supporters inside La Ceramica.

Espanyol pushed hard for an equaliser in the latter stages of the match, but it was not enough as Villarreal held on for their first home victory since the 1st of February (vs Real Valladolid). The result takes Marcelino Garcia Toral’s side back into the top five in the La Liga standings after they were displaced by Real Betis last weekend. It also ends the Catalans’ charge towards the European places, and also their five-match unbeaten run in the competition.

Both clubs are back in action next weekend: Villarreal host Mallorca, while Espanyol take on Betis in a match that the Yellow Submarine will be hoping to see their rivals from this weekend pick up a positive result.