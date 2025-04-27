Real Betis could be blocked by Manchester United in their attempt to keep Antony at the La Liga club next season.

Antony has looked like a different player to the one who has struggled Manchester, with his career revived by a January loan switch to Andalucia.

The Brazil international has scored three goals and laid on two La Liga assists as Manuel Pellegrini’s team chase down fifth spot and UEFA Champions League qualification.

Real Betis are also hoping for a place in the Conference League final next month – potentially against Chelsea – and Antony will be key to their hopes.

Sporting director Manu Fajardo has already confirmed the club are working on a deal to keep the former Ajax forward at the Estadio Benito Villamarin but talks have not progressed at this stage.

“It is a source of satisfaction on a personal level (to have brought Antony to Real Betis), but it is the result of teamwork. Although I am responsible for the sporting management, there are many people involved in this signing. It’s still early, but we will try in different ways to do everything possible to continue enjoying Antony,” he said.

As per reports from the Daily Telegraph, Real Betis cannot afford a transfer fee for the 25-year-old, with the Red Devils aiming for around €45m – so a second loan could be offered.

Ruben Amorim has been tasked with cutting costs at Old Trafford this summer with the club looking to reduce their wage bill signficantly.

Loan players including Antony and Marcus Rashford – currently out on loan at Aston Villa – could be moved on to help with his financial targets.

However, the Portuguese coach admitted Antony’s form is a real positive for United and he could still have a place in his future plans.

“All those players who are on loan will return, and the club will decide what to do at the end of the season,” as per quotes from Diario AS.

“Rashford’s talent, Antony’s talent, they have it. We’re very happy with them because when you loan players out, the goal is for them to improve and perform at a high level. That suits us well.”