Real Madrid fear key player will not play again this season

Losing the Copa del Rey final to Barcelona means that Real Madrid only have La Liga left to fight for this season, but their chances of making up the four-point deficit to their bitter rivals could be made more difficult as a result of what happened during the fiery final at La Cartuja.

The fallout from the match has centred of the three red cards that Real Madrid received in the closing stages – and in particular, the one for Antonio Rudiger, who was dismissed in the dying stages of extra time for throwing an object in the direction of referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea.

Rudiger also had to be restrained after being shown red, and this was noted in the referee report that De Burgos Bengoetxea submitted to the Spanish Football Federation. And this is bad news for Real Madrid, with Diario AS reporting that there is a real fear that the German defender could be suspended for the remainder of the La Liga season.

Rudiger is at risk of being banned for a period that ranges from 4-12 matches. And with five to go until the end of the domestic season, there is a chance that he is ruled out until the 2025-26 campaign, which would be a massive blow for Real Madrid.

They will already be without Eder Militao due to injury, and with David Alaba having struggled since his return to action after a lengthy lay-off, it could mean that Aurelien Tchouameni is forced to be utilised as a central defender once again. And if so, it would leave Real Madrid short of options in midfield, given that Eduardo Camavinga is already ruled out until next season.

Real Madrid will find out in the next few days what Rudiger’s punishment is, and also the one received by Lucas Vazquez and Jude Bellingham, who were the other two players sent off in the aftermath of the Copa del Rey final.