Defeat in Saturday’s Copa del Rey final means that Real Madrid look unlikely to end the season with a major honour. There was plenty of frustration in their camp after the full time whistle at La Cartuja, but now that the dust has started to settle, self-reflection has become the focus for some.

Federico Valverde has been one of Real Madrid’s best players this season, but he was unable to make a difference against Barcelona. And taking to Instagram, he issued an apology to the club’s supporters, as per MD.

“It happened again. And it will surely happen many more times, because it is the path we are building and it is normal for one to fall after so many kilometres. It saddens me, it makes me angry, helpless. I feel that I failed them. It’s been a complicated year, physically and mentally very hard, but one day I was clear; ‘until my legs don’t give me anymore’. This club deserves nothing less. We will return, we will continue and I will be there leaving everything for the respect that Real Madrid, its people and everything that comes with playing in the most winning team in history.”

Now that the Champions League and Copa del Rey are gone, Real Madrid can only focus on clawing back the four-point deficit to Barcelona in La Liga. They are significant underdogs in the race to win the title with five more matches to go in the season, but with another Clasico taking place in two weeks’ time, there is chances for them to salvage some pride before the summer.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid can overhaul Barcelona in the La Liga title race, but with the Catalans still involved in the Champions League, there could be a window of opportunity for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.