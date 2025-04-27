Lamine Yamal shuts down Real Madrid with four-word claim

Lamine Yamal had a post-game message for Real Madrid after Barcelona secured the Copa del Rey title in Sevilla.

La Blaugrana have taken another step closer towards a potential treble this season as Jules Kounde’s extra time rocket sealed a chaotic victory.

Hansi Flick can now add the Copa del Rey to his Spanish Super Cup win over Los Blancos at the start of 2025 as the campaign steps up.

Barcelona host Inter Milan on April 30, in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi final, with a four point lead at the top of La Liga.

Flick’s charges take on Real Madrid once more this season, with a league clash scheduled for May 11, which will decide the title for certain.

However, despite the potency Real Madrid showed in coming back twice in the final, Lamine Yamal had a simple line for his rivals at full time.

“If they scored one goal, it just didn’t matter; if they scored two, it didn’t matter either. This year, they can’t beat us, and that’s proven to be true,” as per quotes from Marca.

Lamine Yamal’s remarks are backed up by the facts, as Flick’s team have won three El Clasicos so far in 2024/25, one each in La Liga, the Spanish Super Cup and now the Copa del Rey final.

The 17-year-old scored in the first two games, and despite not getting on the scoresheet in the latest final, he laid on two assists for Pedri and Ferran Torres.

The teenager is still leading the La Liga assists charts this season with 12 ahead of teammate Raphinha on eight.

Flick will likely ask the majority of his starting line up from the final to go again as Inter Milan land in Barcelona with Lamine Yamal expected to keep his starting spot on the right-side of his attack.