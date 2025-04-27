Hansi Flick sets out La Liga and Champions League treble ambition

Barcelona have taken another step closer to their treble dream this season via a wild 3-2 Copa del Rey final win over Real Madrid.

La Blaugrana battled back against their fierce El Clasico rivals as Jules Kounde snatched victory in the dying stages of extra time.

That triggered scenes of anger on the Real Madrid bench, with three players sent off, and the potential incoming for multiple suspensions.

As Barcelona celebrated, Hansi Flick quickly turned his attention to the next step in the season, as Barcelona’s schedule remains packed.

Flick secured the Spanish Super Cup at the start of 2025, with a win over Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia, but the Copa del Rey is his first major title at the club.

The former Bayern Munich boss is on course for a treble in his debut campaign, with a healthy lead over Los Blancos in the title race, and a spot in the UEFA Champions League semi finals.

Barcelona are four points clear of Carlo Ancelotti’s defending champions with five games to play and they host Inter Milan in the Champions League first leg on April 30.

“There are two games left to reach the point of winning the Champions League, but today was fantastic,” as per quotes from Marca.

“It was a great atmosphere. I’m very happy to be able to celebrate a huge victory against Real Madrid with my team, and it gives us confidence to go on and win more.”

Flick will look to balance his squad in the run-in, with a key date in the diary at home to Real Madrid on May 11, which should decide whether the title stays in Madrid or heads to Catalonia.

If Flick navigates past Inter Milan, Barcelona will face either former boss Luis Enrique and PSG or Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in the final in Munich.