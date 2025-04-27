Saturday was a euphoric day for Barcelona as they won the Copa del Rey for the 32nd time with a 3-2 victory over Real Madrid after extra time. For Hansi Flick’s side, it could be the start of a historic treble, but for now, it is a great moment that has seen them get one over on their bitter rivals for the third time this season.

The match at La Cartuja was one where emotions ran very high, with three Real Madrid players sent off in the dying stages by referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea. And after the full time whistle was blown, there was more frustration and annoyance for another Los Blancos star.

TV cameras picked up the moment that the Copa del Rey final was brought to an end, and specifically, Gavi was caught on camera celebrating in the race of Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio.

Gavi fue a celebrar la victoria en la cara de Asencio, si lo quiero mas reviento pic.twitter.com/6ghKhuNq7R — Jeff (@JeffFcb14) April 27, 2025

The fan footage captured by Diario AS shows that Asencio reacted to Gavi’s antics, before having to be held back by Real Madrid teammate Endrick Felipe. It is not known whether this was something that was targeted by the Barcelona midfielder, or whether he chose Asencio because he was in close proximity to his possible future Spain teammate.

It was not the only clash that Gavi had during/after the Copa del Rey, as he also squared up to Jude Bellingham during proceedings at La Cartuja.

GAVI WITH BELLINGHAM 🔥🔥 I LOVE YOU SO MUCH GAVI 😭😭💙❤️pic.twitter.com/mHssuMROLK — ᴘɢ² (@angrygavi) April 27, 2025

As a very big supporter of the club, it is no surprise that Gavi is always fired up for matches against Real Madrid. He has always been like this during El Clasico games, and it will likely continue to be the case for many years to come, given that there is very little chance that he would leave Barcelona, even despite the fact that he has struggled for playing time in recent months.