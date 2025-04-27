It was a frustrating Copa del Rey final defeat for Real Madrid on Saturday, as they went down 3-2 to Barcelona at La Cartuja. And that feeling turned to anger in the final stages of the showpiece event, during which three players were shown red cards by referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea.

Antonio Rudiger was sent off just before the full time whistle for reacting to De Burgos Bengoetxea’s decision to call a foul against Kylian Mbappe, and so was Lucas. Jude Bellingham was the third to be dismissed, as he was shown red after proceedings came to an end.

As per MD, the referee report from De Burgos Bengoetxea has been revealed, in which he gave his point of view on the three dismissals – starting with Rudiger’s.

“In the 120th minute, the player Antonio Rudiger was sent off for the following reason: for throwing an object from the technical area without reaching me. After being shown the red card, he had to be held down by several members of the coaching staff, showing an aggressive attitude.”

“In the 120th minute, the player Lucas Vazquez Iglesias was sent off for the following reason: for protesting one of my decisions by entering the field of play several metres, making gestures of disagreement.

“Jude Victor William Bellingham was sent off for the following reason: once the match was over, he went to our position in an aggressive attitude, having to be held back by his teammates.”

The fact that De Burgos Bengoetxea mentioned that Rudiger tried to approach him with an aggressive attitude is not good news for the Real Madrid defender, who could find himself being handed a suspension between 4-12 matches, as per the Spanish Football Federation’s guidelines. All three players will find out their fates in the coming days.