Real Madrid face the potential of multiple player bans following their sensational 3-2 Copa del Rey defeat to Barcelona.

As the clocked past the 120-mminute mark in extra time, Los Blancos’ frustration boiled over several times as their chance to force a penalty shootout slipped away.

Referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea – who withstood huge pressure before the game – was the target of ire from their bench following a string of late calls.

The final whistle brought chaos to the Estadio La Cartuja as Lucas Vazquez and Vinicius Junior charged on the pitch to protest a decision against them, while Antonio Rudiger was reported to have thrown an object towards the official.

As the dust settled after the contest, Real Madrid have been awaiting an update via the referee’s report – which has now landed -and Rudiger could be banned for the remainder of the campaign.

“In the 120th minute, Rudiger was sent off for the following reason: For throwing an object from the technical area without reaching me. After being shown the red card, he had to be restrained by several members of the technical staff, showing an aggressive attitude,” the report stated.

The RFEF will now look into them matter and decide, and despite Copa del Rey suspensions not normally carrying into La Liga games, the seriousness of Rudiger’s offence could mean an exception is applied.

De Burgos Bengoetxea also offered his reasons for sending off Vazquez and latterly Jude Bellingham as he made his way off the pitch.

“In the 120th minute, Vazquez was sent off for the following reason: For protesting one of our decisions, entering several metres onto the field of play, making gestures of disagreement.

“In the 120th minute, Bellingham was sent off for the following reason: After the match had finished, he approached officials in an aggressive manner and had to be restrained by his teammates.”

Both Vazquez and Bellingham are expected to see their bans carry over into next season’s Copa del Rey but Rudiger could miss Real Madrid’s La Liga clash with Barcelona on May 11.