Carlo Ancelotti reveals Real Madrid mistake which cost Copa del Rey title

Carlo Ancelotti admitted small margins cost Real Madrid in their chaotic 3-2 Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona.

Los Blancos came from 1-0 down, via second half goals from substitute Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni, but Ferran Torres’ equaliser dragged the game to extra time.

Just as both sides looked to be gearing up for penalties, Jules Kounde pounced to rocket home the winner, to end Real Madrid chances of a domestic double this season.

Real Madrid will aim to chase Barcelona down in the La Liga title race, with a current four-point gap, and five games left to play – including an El Clasico trip to Catalonia on May 11.

Ancelotti was pragmatic in his assessment of Real Madrid’s loss in Sevilla and he claimed a mix up between captain Luka Modric and Brahim Diaz was the trigger for Kounde’s clincher.

“Was it Modric’s mistake or Brahim’s? Brahim thought Luka would have played the pass to feet and not in front,” as per reports from Marca.

“Kounde then shoots low and hard into the goal. These are small details that sometimes cost you nothing, and other times they cost you a lot.

“We have two days to rest now. Then we will prepare for two important games against Celta Vigo and Barcelona.

“Overall, I felt we had the game under control, but they were able to play balls in behind us and that’s when things got complicated, particularly for their second goal.

“We have to keep fighting because we gave everything, we competed very well, and there’s nothing to complain about. We were closer to winning than our opponents were.”

Ancelotti rejected post-game questions about his future with no decision expected until the end of the campaign.

Real Madrid almost certainly need to win in Barcelona next month, and hope for a slip by Hansi Flick’s leaders, but up next is a home clash with Celta Vigo on May 4.