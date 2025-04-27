Brazil set Carlo Ancelotti deadline as Real Madrid exit looms

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti looks to be edging closer to an exit from the club at the end of 2024/25 season.

Ancelotti’s current contract in the Spanish capital runs until the end of the 2025/26 campaign but his position is under major pressure.

A UEFA Champions League exit at the hands of Arsenal earlier this month was thee trigger point and a Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona appears to have confirmed the inevitable.

Club president Florentino Perez is preparing for crunch talks with the Italian coach to decide when and how he will leave the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Ancelotti is expected to see out the remainder of the domestic season, with the La Liga title race still in the balance, as he aims to chase down Barcelona.

Xabi Alonso has been highlighted as the favourite to come in, with the former midfielder citing a clause in his Bayer Leverkuen contract to leave the BayArena for one of his former clubs.

As per previous reports from The Athletic’s David Ornstein, Ancelotti will leave and take up the vacant Brazil national team job.

The Samba Boys have been targeting Ancelotti for over 12 months and the position has become open again following the sacking of Dorvial Junior.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, and multiple other outlets are claiming a deal is effectively done, with Brazil ‘very confident’ over securing Ancelotti as talks continue in Madrid.

🇧🇷 Carlo Ancelotti to Brazil has moved a step closer after Real Madrid's Copa del Rey defeat https://t.co/p0YBtwO444 — Football España (@footballespana_) April 27, 2025

The key issue now focuses on when Ancelotti will leave and how quickly Brazil can bring him in with the latter wanting a deal wrapped up before the FIFA Club World Cup kicks off in June.

Real Madrid want Alonso in place for the start of that tournament, but a caretaker could step in if needed, and Brazil want Ancelotti in place for their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Ecuador and Paraguay at the start of June.