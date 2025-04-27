Inter Milan suffer new injury concern ahead of Barcelona showdown

MILAN, ITALY – NOVEMBER 26: Benjamin Pavard of FC Internazionale and Benjamin Henrichs of RB Leipzig compete for the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5 match between FC Internazionale Milano and RB Leipzig at Stadio San Siro on November 26, 2024 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

After winning the Copa del Rey on Saturday, Barcelona will now turn their attention to their next fixture, which is against Inter Milan in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie. And there looks to be more good news for the Catalans ahead of the match at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.

Inter will go into the match in poor form, having lost their last three matches in all competitions (vs Bologna, AC Milan and AS Roma). And against the Romans on Sunday, there was even more bad news as they suffered another injury concern ahead of the trip to Catalonia.

As per Football Italia, Benjamin Pavard limped off after just 14 minutes at the San Siro after appearing to injure his ankle in a non-contract incident. The former Bayern Munich defender tried to continue after sustaining the blow, but in the end, he was unable to continue.

And according to information highlighted by MD, the early reports indicate that Pavard will not be available against Barcelona on Wednesday – and that same can also be said for Marcus Thuram, who has been out for Inter’s last few matches because of his own injury problem.

Both Pavard ad Thuram are considered to be untouchable players for Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi, so their absence at the Estadi Olimpic would be a major blow for the Nerazzurri. But on the other hand, it is very good news for Barcelona, who will hope to build up a significant advantage in the first leg ahead of going to Milan six days later.

It remains to be confirmed whether Pavard and Thuram can go with their Inter teammates to Catalonia, but for now, it does not appear likely. But there is no doubt that Barcelona will still be in for a tough time on Wednesday even if the two France internationals are ruled out.