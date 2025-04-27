Atletico Madrid make shock decision to consider summer exit for player

Atletico Madrid are expected to be busy this summer, but in order to complete their ideal business, sales will be needed. And one player that could be on the move is someone whose exit may divide supporters.

After spending big last summer, Atleti had hoped to mount a proper challenge on Barcelona and Real Madrid for the La Liga title. But with five games to go, they are out of it, and they also missed out on success in the Copa del Rey and Champions League.

And in response, Atleti are expected to go big again this summer. They have been linked with the likes of Cristian Romero, Enzo Fernandez and Alex Baena, but they will need to raise funds in order to sign all of their targets. Now, a surprise name has emerged as a leading candidate to be sold.

As reported by Relevo, Atleti have decided that they will listen to offers for De Paul in the summer. Contract negotiations between the two parties have stalled in recent weeks, and given that the midfielder, who could have moved to the Premier League during the winter transfer window, sees his current deal end in 2026, the club may choose to cash in so that they do not lose him for free.

Atleti had considered De Paul to be a crucial player, but now he has been deemed transferable. Diego Simeone values his countryman extremely high, but the same view is not shared by the club’s board of directors or sporting department, which means that it would be no surprise to be him leave the Metropolitano in the summer.

It remains to be seen whether De Paul does move on, but if so, it would be no surprise to see Atletico Madrid go for Enzo Fernandez as his replacement. For now, there is still a chance that a new contract is agreed before the summer.