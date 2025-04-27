The fallout from Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey final defeat to Barcelona has continued with Antonio Rudiger the central figure.

On a night of huge drama in Sevilla, Rudiger grabbed the headlines at full time, despite not being on the field of play as Barcelona clinched the trophy.

As the clocked past the 120-minute mark in extra time, Los Blancos’ frustration boiled over several times as their chance to force a penalty shootout slipped away via Jules Kounde’s winner.

Referee Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea – who has heavily criticised by Real Madrid before the game – sent off Rudiger and teammates Lucas Vazquez and Jude Bellingham in chaotic scenes.

Rudiger was reported to have thrown an object towards the official and Burgos Bengoetxea confirmed the full details of why he handed out three post-match red cards in a damning referee’s report.

“In the 120th minute, Rudiger was sent off for the following reason: For throwing an object from the technical area without reaching me. After being shown the red card, he had to be restrained by several members of the technical staff, showing an aggressive attitude,” the report stated.

The matter will be referred onto the RFEF to make a call on Rudiger’s ban with Vazquez and Bellingham’s expected to be served in next season’s Copa del Rey.

The severity of Rudiger’s actions – including an allegation he threw an ice pack at Burgos Bengoetxea – could land him a suspension of 4-12 games if an exception is made and the ban carries into La Liga.

The veteran defender could potentially play no further part in the season, and ahead of the decision, he has now issued an apology.

“There’s definitely no excuse for my behaviour last night. I’m very sorry. We played a very good game from the second half onwards – After 111 minutes I was not able to help my team anymore and before the final whistle I made a mistake,” he posted on social media.

🚨Antonio Rudiger has dropped an apology over his Copa del Rey red card amid reports he could be banned for 4-12 games https://t.co/y0sqrwORko — Football España (@footballespana_) April 27, 2025

“Sorry again to the referee and to everyone I have disappointed last night.”