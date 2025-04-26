Xabi Alonso exit will trigger Real Madrid target to leave Bayer Leverkusen

Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen are expected to be heavily involved in each other’s business this summer.

Los Blancos have opened talks with Xabi Alonso over accelerating his return to the Spanish capital with the former midfielder lined up as the No.1 target to replace Carlo Ancelotti.

Ancelotti’s fate looks sealed in Madrid, with Florentino Perez pushing for change, and Alonso will be given a bumper transfer budget to work with at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

One player Alonso could look to bring with him from Leverkusen is Florian Wirtz with the Germany international potentially looking to move.

Los Blancos have been regularly linked with an offer for Wirtz as a future option, alongside other targets from across Europe, as part of a long term transfer plan.

Despite rumours of Wirtz being open to a move to Madrid in 2024, he stayed in Germany for the 2024/25 season, as Leverkusen try to defend their Bundesliga title.

The 21-year-old netted 18 goals last season, as Leverkusen sealed a first ever Bundesliga crown, and he is under contract until 2027.

Previous reports indicate the German giants could demand a world record €150m fee with Bayern Munich also interested in him.

As per reports from Bundesliga transfer expert Christian Falk, Leverkusen are preparing for a race to sign Wirtz, particularly if Alonso does move on.

“Bayern Munich are still waiting for a decision from Wirtz and Leverkusen still don’t yet know what he is going to decide,” he said.

“Xabi Alonso is key in these talks. If he leaves Leverkusen, Wirtz will leave the club for sure.

“It could be that Real Madrid sign him with Alonso. We already know he admires Manchester City (because of Pep Guardiola). However, as things stand, the most concrete talks are still with Bayern Munich.

“Max Eberl isn’t having these conversations with Leverkusen, as he still has a difficult relationship with the CEO, Fernando Carro, and the sporting director, Simon Rolfes.”