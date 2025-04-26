Barcelona Real Madrid

WATCH: Real Madrid complete comeback against Barcelona in Copa del Rey final

Real Madrid have been very good in the second half of the Copa del Rey final, and they are now ahead against Barcelona.

Hansi Flick’s side suffocated their bitter rivals in the opening 28 minutes, and they got their reward by finding a way past Thibaut Courtois, who made a great save to deny Jules Kounde. It was Pedri that scored the opener in emphatic fashion, but this goal has been cancelled out now by Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe was brought on at half time by Carlo Ancelotti, and he has made the difference for Real Madrid. He scored the goal to bring it to 1-1, and now Los Blancos have gone ahead as Aurelien Tchouameni has headed home Arda Guler’s corner.

It’s an excellent header from Tchouameni, and Real Madrid have made their momentum tell to complete the comeback. They have now less than 15 minutes to hold to win the 2024-25 Copa del Rey.

