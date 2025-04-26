Real Madrid have been very good in the second half of the Copa del Rey final, and they are now ahead against Barcelona.

Hansi Flick’s side suffocated their bitter rivals in the opening 28 minutes, and they got their reward by finding a way past Thibaut Courtois, who made a great save to deny Jules Kounde. It was Pedri that scored the opener in emphatic fashion, but this goal has been cancelled out now by Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe was brought on at half time by Carlo Ancelotti, and he has made the difference for Real Madrid. He scored the goal to bring it to 1-1, and now Los Blancos have gone ahead as Aurelien Tchouameni has headed home Arda Guler’s corner.

Real Madrid have turned it around! 🔥 Aurélien Tchouaméni heads in and now Ancelotti's side are closing in on Copa del Rey glory 🏆 pic.twitter.com/TCPkTqOeUW — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 26, 2025

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Barcelona 1-2 Real Madrid | Tchouameni TCHOUAMENI HAS GIVEN REAL MADRID THE LEAD IN THE 77TH MINUTE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/TDtbdoDZ2S — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) April 26, 2025

AURELIEN TCHOUAMENI FROM ARDA GÜLER'S CORNER TO GIVE REAL MADRID THE LEAD IN THE COPA DEL REY FINAL! WHAT A TURNAROUND IN THIS SECOND HALF 🤯 pic.twitter.com/TF6hmgAqI1 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 26, 2025

It’s an excellent header from Tchouameni, and Real Madrid have made their momentum tell to complete the comeback. They have now less than 15 minutes to hold to win the 2024-25 Copa del Rey.