WATCH: Barcelona strike first in Copa del Rey final as Pedri scores

Barcelona have dominated the opening stages in the Copa del Rey final, and they have now been rewarded with the breakthrough against Real Madrid.

Hansi Flick’s side have suffocated their bitter rivals in the opening 28 minutes, and now they have found a way past Thibaut Courtois, who made a great save to deny Jules Kounde. It is Pedri that has scored the opener, and he has done so in emphatic fashion.

PEDRI!!! 😱😱😱 An unbelievable strike from the midfielder to give Barcelona the lead in this El Clásico Copa del Rey final! 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/DOGSwly2He — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 26, 2025

It was great work from Lamine Yamal, who is sporting a new look for the final, to make the opening, and his cutback was run on to by Pedri, who picked out the top corner of Courtois’ goal, leaving him with no chance whatsoever.

Barcelona will be delighted to have scored, but also relieved. They have bossed Real Madrid so far, and had they failed to turn that dominance into a goal or two, it could have cost them. But for now, they have the advantage in the Copa del Rey final at La Cartuja.