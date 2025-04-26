Real Madrid have been very good in the second half of the Copa del Rey final, and they have their reward with the equaliser coming against Barcelona.

Hansi Flick’s side suffocated their bitter rivals in the opening 28 minutes, and they got their reward by finding a way past Thibaut Courtois, who made a great save to deny Jules Kounde. It was Pedri that scored the opener in emphatic fashion, but this goal has been cancelled out now by Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe was brought on at half time by Carlo Ancelotti, and he has made the difference for Real Madrid. And it is he that has scored the goal to bring it to 1-1 as he netted from a freekick.

Real Madrid EQUALISE in the Copa del Rey final! ⚪ Kylian Mbappé levels it with an inch perfect free kick off the bench! 🎯 pic.twitter.com/SZKOf4tx2T — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 26, 2025

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Barcelona 1-1 Real Madrid | Mbappe MBAPPE HAS SCORED THE FIRST DIRECT FREE KICK OF HIS CAREER !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/UDhCgxP8OH — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) April 26, 2025

KYLIAN MBAPPE WITH HIS FIRST-EVER DIRECT FREE KICK GOAL TO TIE IT UP IN THE COPA DEL REY FINAL 😱 WHAT AN IMPACT OFF THE BENCH 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Wh5K7xx1Cu — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 26, 2025

Mbappe has been excellent since his introduction, and it is a deserved goal for him. Real Madrid will feel that they now have the momentum behind them to go on and win this Copa del Rey final.