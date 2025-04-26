Barcelona Real Madrid

WATCH: Kylian Mbappe scores freekick as Real Madrid equalise in Copa del Rey final

Real Madrid have been very good in the second half of the Copa del Rey final, and they have their reward with the equaliser coming against Barcelona.

Hansi Flick’s side suffocated their bitter rivals in the opening 28 minutes, and they got their reward by finding a way past Thibaut Courtois, who made a great save to deny Jules Kounde. It was Pedri that scored the opener in emphatic fashion, but this goal has been cancelled out now by Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe was brought on at half time by Carlo Ancelotti, and he has made the difference for Real Madrid. And it is he that has scored the goal to bring it to 1-1 as he netted from a freekick.

Mbappe has been excellent since his introduction, and it is a deserved goal for him. Real Madrid will feel that they now have the momentum behind them to go on and win this Copa del Rey final.

