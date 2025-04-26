Barcelona Real Madrid

WATCH: Barcelona lead in extra time as Jules Kounde scores from range

Barcelona are minutes away from winning the Copa del Rey after scoring to make it 3-2 in the final against Real Madrid.

Hansi Flick’s side suffocated their bitter rivals in the opening 28 minutes, and they got their reward by finding a way past Thibaut Courtois, who made a great save to deny Jules Kounde. It was Pedri that scored the opener in emphatic fashion, but this goal has been cancelled out now by Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe was brought on at half time by Carlo Ancelotti, and he has made the difference for Real Madrid. He scored the goal to bring it to 1-1, and then Los Blancos went ahead soon after as Aurelien Tchouameni headed home Arda Guler’s corner. But just seven minutes later, Barcelona brought it back to 2-2 as Ferran Torres scored.

It ended in a stalemate after 90 minutes, and that meant extra time was needed. And in the later stages, Barcelona have scored courtesy of Jules Kounde.

Barcelona only have minutes to go, and if they can see it out, they will be one-third of the way to a treble.

