Barcelona Real Madrid

WATCH: Barcelona bring it back to 2-2 against Real Madrid as Ferran Torres score

Barcelona were punished for their missed chances as they went from 1-0 up to 2-1 down, but they have now equalised against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final.

Hansi Flick’s side suffocated their bitter rivals in the opening 28 minutes, and they got their reward by finding a way past Thibaut Courtois, who made a great save to deny Jules Kounde. It was Pedri that scored the opener in emphatic fashion, but this goal has been cancelled out now by Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe was brought on at half time by Carlo Ancelotti, and he has made the difference for Real Madrid. He scored the goal to bring it to 1-1, and then Los Blancos went ahead soon after as Aurelien Tchouameni headed home Arda Guler’s corner.

But just seven minutes later, Barcelona have brought it back to 2-2 as Ferran Torres has scored.

Ferran shows excellent composure to take the ball around Thibaut Courtois before slotting into the empty net, and now Barcelona have a chance of Copa del Rey glory once again.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Copa del Rey Ferran Torres Real Madrid

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News