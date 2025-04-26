WATCH: Barcelona bring it back to 2-2 against Real Madrid as Ferran Torres score

Barcelona were punished for their missed chances as they went from 1-0 up to 2-1 down, but they have now equalised against Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final.

Hansi Flick’s side suffocated their bitter rivals in the opening 28 minutes, and they got their reward by finding a way past Thibaut Courtois, who made a great save to deny Jules Kounde. It was Pedri that scored the opener in emphatic fashion, but this goal has been cancelled out now by Real Madrid.

Kylian Mbappe was brought on at half time by Carlo Ancelotti, and he has made the difference for Real Madrid. He scored the goal to bring it to 1-1, and then Los Blancos went ahead soon after as Aurelien Tchouameni headed home Arda Guler’s corner.

But just seven minutes later, Barcelona have brought it back to 2-2 as Ferran Torres has scored.

INCREDIBLE DRAMA! 😱 Barcelona bring it back to 2-2 in El Clásico as Ferran Torres keeps this Copa del Rey final in the balance 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/5BYUUm9fMP — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) April 26, 2025

🚨🇪🇸 GOAL | Barcelona 2-2 Real Madrid | Ferran Torres FERRAN TORRES HAS EQUALIZED IN THE 84TH MINUTE FOR BARCELONA !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!pic.twitter.com/BlkT5jqit3 — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) April 26, 2025

FERRAN TORRES HAS DONE IT AGAIN!!! HE TIES THE GAME FOR BARCELONA WITH SIX MINUTES LEFT! LAMINE YAMAL WITH HIS SECOND ASSIST OF THE GAME! WHAT A MOMENT IN THIS COPA DEL REY FINAL 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6Wtf1R7sLu — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 26, 2025

Ferran shows excellent composure to take the ball around Thibaut Courtois before slotting into the empty net, and now Barcelona have a chance of Copa del Rey glory once again.